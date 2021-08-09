Paylocity’s (PCTY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $220.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $175.00. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.02% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PCTY. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 price objective (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.86.
Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $241.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 213.98 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.81. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $124.75 and a 1 year high of $245.90.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at $662,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Paylocity by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 49,965 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 420.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $65,724,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Paylocity Company Profile
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.
