Paylocity’s (PCTY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $220.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $175.00. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PCTY. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 price objective (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.86.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $241.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 213.98 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.81. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $124.75 and a 1 year high of $245.90.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Paylocity will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at $662,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Paylocity by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 49,965 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 420.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $65,724,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

