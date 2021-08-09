Mizuho Raises Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $92.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WDC. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $68.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.57. Western Digital has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 17.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

