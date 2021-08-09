Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 18.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31,600 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Momo were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 10.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 57,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Momo during the first quarter worth about $10,679,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Momo by 25.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,271,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,476,000 after acquiring an additional 467,604 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Momo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,359,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,523,000 after acquiring an additional 53,603 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Momo during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Momo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.19.

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $12.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Momo Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $22.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.00.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. Momo had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. Momo’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Momo Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

About Momo

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

