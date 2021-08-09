MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MongoDB’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.44). MongoDB reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.87). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.75.

In other MongoDB news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total value of $703,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.66, for a total value of $2,246,953.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,303,611.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,376 shares of company stock valued at $65,450,479. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 1,078.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $32,874,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 7.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

MDB stock opened at $373.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.01 and a beta of 0.74. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $186.27 and a 12 month high of $428.96.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

