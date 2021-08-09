Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.81

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.81 and last traded at $32.39, with a volume of 2565 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock. Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,472,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,422,000. Monte Rosa Therapeutics accounts for about 5.4% of Aisling Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Aisling Capital Management LP owned about 3.31% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 17.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.