Morgan Stanley Has $22.70 Million Stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 228.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.12% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $22,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 137.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $41,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,639.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $371,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $43.67 on Monday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.88 million, a P/E ratio of 64.22, a PEG ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.59.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 6.72%. Analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

