Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,972,491 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 675,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $23,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARLP. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,776,404 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after acquiring an additional 234,661 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 938.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 383,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 346,562 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 365,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 63,100 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter worth $613,000. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP opened at $7.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.78.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 12.19%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARLP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

