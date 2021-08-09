Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY)

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMSSY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of AMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of AMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

AMSSY stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.25. 1,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,331. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.85 and a beta of 1.64. AMS has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $13.91.

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

