Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Metso Outotec Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. AlphaValue raised Metso Outotec Oyj to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, June 7th. reissued a buy rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS OUKPY opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.88. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $6.84.

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

