Moringa Acquisition Corp’s (OTCMKTS:MACAU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 16th

Moringa Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:MACAU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 16th. Moringa Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 17th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

MACAU opened at $9.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99. Moringa Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MACAU. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Moringa Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Moringa Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the first quarter worth $248,000.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

