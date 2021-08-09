Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will announce $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.96 and the highest is $2.22. Motorola Solutions reported earnings per share of $1.95 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year earnings of $8.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $8.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $10.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Northcoast Research increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.64.

MSI stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $228.68. The company had a trading volume of 27,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,741. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $140.21 and a 1 year high of $231.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,395 shares of company stock worth $2,731,155 over the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

