MovieBloc (MBL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $15.15 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. MovieBloc has a market cap of $57.72 million and $15.15 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00052765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014531 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.44 or 0.00807800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00104817 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00039556 BTC.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc (MBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,290,677,835 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

