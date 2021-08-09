Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Position Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $17,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $923,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 16,229 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 345,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 112,812 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 71,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $39.16 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $39.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.39.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

