mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) One Day Volume Reaches $4.91 Million (MTA)

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 9th. Over the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market cap of $17.53 million and approximately $4.91 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00052102 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002448 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014708 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.86 or 0.00814697 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00103484 BTC.
  • PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00039935 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the exchanges listed above.

