MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.65

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$70.65 and last traded at C$70.49, with a volume of 65436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$67.99.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTY. National Bank Financial raised MTY Food Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$57.50 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Acumen Capital raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MTY Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$65.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$61.57. The company has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.63.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 9th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$135.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$114.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 3.365403 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

