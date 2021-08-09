Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Receives $15.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on MWA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $15.60 on Friday. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $76,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

