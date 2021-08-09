Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Acquires 1,165 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,842 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,703,000 after purchasing an additional 743,372 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,199,000 after purchasing an additional 193,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,891,000 after purchasing an additional 989,275 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock opened at $76.40 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.94 and a 52 week high of $78.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.02.

