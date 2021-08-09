Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Invests $209,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 239 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,692,486 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in BlackRock by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 918,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $692,443,000 after buying an additional 286,678 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,066,000 after buying an additional 147,821 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in BlackRock by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,272,000 after buying an additional 108,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,785,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $943.17.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $896.15. 189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,404. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $877.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $920.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $136.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

