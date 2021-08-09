Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Reduces Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. trimmed its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. National Retail Properties makes up 1.2% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 14,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NNN stock opened at $48.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.18. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.46%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NNN. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

