Murphy Oil Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Murphy Oil in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MUR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

MUR stock opened at $21.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 3.24. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,902,000 after purchasing an additional 769,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,200,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,165,000 after acquiring an additional 127,842 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,961,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,189,000 after acquiring an additional 300,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,870,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,693,000 after buying an additional 23,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,294,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after buying an additional 26,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $203,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,105.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,566 shares of company stock worth $775,162 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -40.00%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

