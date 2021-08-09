MVL Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11.91 Million (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last week, MVL has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. MVL has a market cap of $199.67 million and $11.91 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00052446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.68 or 0.00812845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00105552 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00039666 BTC.

About MVL

MVL is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,086,657,446 coins. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

