MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Hits Market Capitalization of $251.65 Million

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. In the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. MyNeighborAlice has a market cap of $251.65 million and $159.16 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be bought for $11.98 or 0.00026075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00053223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002480 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $380.16 or 0.00827198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00105356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00040030 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Profile

ALICE is a coin. Its genesis date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

