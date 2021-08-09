Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Nano-X Imaging to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect Nano-X Imaging to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Nano-X Imaging stock opened at $30.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.30. Nano-X Imaging has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $94.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.43.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NNOX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

