National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Saputo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.81. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.00.

Shares of SAP stock opened at C$36.56 on Monday. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$31.85 and a 1 year high of C$42.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$36.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.85, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.64 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently 45.72%.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

