National Bankshares Trims Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Target Price to C$61.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNQ. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$50.64.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$41.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.40 billion and a PE ratio of 22.31. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$19.77 and a 52-week high of C$46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.15 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total transaction of C$615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,830,804. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.97, for a total value of C$307,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,180,360 shares in the company, valued at C$89,329,349.20. In the last three months, insiders have sold 216,274 shares of company stock valued at $9,376,420.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

