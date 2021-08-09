Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:NAUT opened at $7.48 on Monday. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $25.89.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NAUT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

