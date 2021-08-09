Needham & Company LLC Boosts Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target to $61.00

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.20.

Shares of G opened at $50.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.99. Genpact has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.57 million. Equities analysts expect that Genpact will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,921,106.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of G. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 0.9% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 4.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 4.7% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 449.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

