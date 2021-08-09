NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.270-$-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $500.22 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.45.

Shares of NEO stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $46.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,814. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -585.88 and a beta of 0.68. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $34.18 and a 12 month high of $61.57.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $6,835,199.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,232.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $859,631.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,523.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 320,568 shares of company stock worth $12,828,875. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

