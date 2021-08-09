NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoPhotonics Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of photonic integrated circuit, or PIC, based modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high-speed communications networks. Products offered by the Company includes high-speed products that enable data transmission at 10Gbps, 40Gbps and 100Gbps, agility products such as ROADMs that dynamically allocate bandwidth to adjust for volatile traffic patterns, and access products that provide high-bandwidth connections to more devices and people over fixed and wireless networks. “

Separately, MKM Partners upped their price target on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.56.

NPTN opened at $9.32 on Thursday. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.36 million, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $75,995.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,261 shares in the company, valued at $187,357.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $119,196.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,667 shares in the company, valued at $25,096.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,474 shares of company stock worth $346,680. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 94.1% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the first quarter worth about $179,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

