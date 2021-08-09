NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Trading 6.2% Higher

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) shares traded up 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.74 and last traded at $92.37. 56,348 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,467,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.42.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $32.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 43.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,430,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,419,481,000 after purchasing an additional 950,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,555,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,888,000 after buying an additional 34,001 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 7.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,015,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,933,000 after buying an additional 335,566 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,278,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,780,000 after buying an additional 171,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 7.5% during the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,807,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,578,000 after buying an additional 195,605 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

