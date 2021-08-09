NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $205.12 Million

Analysts expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to post sales of $205.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $204.90 million to $205.33 million. NetScout Systems posted sales of $205.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year sales of $847.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $844.59 million to $849.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $882.36 million, with estimates ranging from $876.40 million to $888.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of NTCT opened at $27.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.12. NetScout Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 81.62, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $210,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,420.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTCT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,660,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter worth $745,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 326,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

