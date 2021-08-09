New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 671.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the first quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other Essent Group news, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 3,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $152,054.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,844 shares in the company, valued at $229,169.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William Spiegel sold 8,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $385,592.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,272 shares of company stock worth $679,149 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ESNT opened at $47.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.64. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.39 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.53%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

