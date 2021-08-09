New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $892,000 Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in H&R Block in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in H&R Block by 35.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on HRB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. H&R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

NYSE:HRB opened at $25.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $26.23.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 422.68% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 31.86%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

