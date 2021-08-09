New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $987,000 Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 136,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:FLO opened at $22.89 on Monday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.12%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

