New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 2,900 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,446,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 81,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 120,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 64,544 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 31,036 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WBS opened at $50.74 on Monday. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.34.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 57.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.09.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

