New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stock Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 223.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,350 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HFC. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Bruce A. Lerner bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

NYSE HFC opened at $29.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.11. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

