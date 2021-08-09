New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.43.

New Relic stock opened at $80.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.26. New Relic has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 0.83.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Relic will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $98,573.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,612.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $1,872,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,692 shares of company stock worth $4,864,701 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its position in New Relic by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,259,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,000 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in New Relic by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,765,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,984,000 after purchasing an additional 605,965 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in New Relic by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,327,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,924,000 after purchasing an additional 111,970 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in New Relic by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,184,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,838,000 after purchasing an additional 255,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC grew its position in New Relic by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 842,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,811,000 after purchasing an additional 100,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

