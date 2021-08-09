Newton (NEW) Trading 41.2% Higher This Week

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Newton has a market capitalization of $14.07 million and $1.72 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Newton has traded up 41.2% against the US dollar. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00045874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.29 or 0.00143833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.87 or 0.00147271 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,910.91 or 0.99622109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $357.06 or 0.00774793 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.