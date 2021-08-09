NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,302,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,966,000 after acquiring an additional 371,073 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,201.6% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 387,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,182,000 after acquiring an additional 370,751 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,402,000 after acquiring an additional 369,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,671,000 after acquiring an additional 264,123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $106.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.38. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $108.71.

