NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $190,581,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,982,000 after purchasing an additional 243,758 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,883,000 after purchasing an additional 206,785 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,575.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,541,000 after purchasing an additional 162,456 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 446,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,720,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $299.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.38. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.85 and a 12 month high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.