NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $3.78 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 112,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,784.7% in the second quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 125,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 118,682 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.78. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

