NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $5.70 Million Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 125.6% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 238.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

VDC opened at $184.17 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $157.69 and a 1-year high of $187.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.52.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

