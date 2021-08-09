NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $9.31 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.7% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $228.86 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $162.85 and a twelve month high of $229.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

