NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,151 shares of company stock valued at $10,096,036 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.80. 24,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,164,627. The stock has a market cap of $158.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.21.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.44.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

