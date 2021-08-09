Nexus Investment Management ULC Cuts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Nexus Investment Management ULC trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 3.4% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $33,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $70.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.99. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

