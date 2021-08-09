Nexus Investment Management ULC Purchases 1,075 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 695,835 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises about 4.3% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $41,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 297.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,395,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,880 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $2,018,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 58,675 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.09.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $54.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.51. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

