NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Shares Gap Down to $25.36

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.36, but opened at $23.73. NGM Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $24.09, with a volume of 1,046 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NGM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.44.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.18.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. On average, analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,365,000 after purchasing an additional 238,964 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $79,995,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,227,000 after purchasing an additional 413,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 112,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $11,031,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.