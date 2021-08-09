Non-Fungible Yearn Hits Market Capitalization of $4.91 Million (NFY)

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can now be purchased for approximately $62.68 or 0.00137057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market capitalization of $4.91 million and $18,260.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00052379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002456 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014609 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.82 or 0.00821750 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00102933 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00040364 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn (CRYPTO:NFY) is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,349 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Fungible Yearn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Non-Fungible Yearn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Non-Fungible Yearn using one of the exchanges listed above.

