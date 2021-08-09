Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NWN. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

NWN stock opened at $53.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Northwest Natural by 881.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the first quarter worth $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Northwest Natural by 17.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the first quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.