Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will post earnings per share of $6.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.20. Nucor reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 884.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year earnings of $18.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.37 to $21.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nucor.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

NUE opened at $104.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nucor has a 12 month low of $42.65 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $554,269.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,282,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,488 shares of company stock valued at $7,038,803 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 105.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Nucor by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after acquiring an additional 69,222 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 208,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Nucor by 24.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Nucor by 4.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nucor (NUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.